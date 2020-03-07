Global  

Steven Del Duca's to-do list: Rebuild Ontario's Liberals, take on Doug Ford

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
For Steven Del Duca, winning the Ontario Liberal leadership was the easy job. Now he faces the far more difficult tasks of rebuilding his third-place party, giving Ontarians a compelling reason to vote Liberal, and taking on incumbent Premier Doug Ford.
