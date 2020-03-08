What happens if a case of coronavirus emerges at a Canadian school?

Global  

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
No cases of the coronavirus have yet emerged in elementary or secondary schools in Canada, but it's certainly possible that a student or teacher could become infected. CBC News looks at the ramifications if a case of COVID-19 materializes in a Canadian school.  
News video: Schools in Osceola, Wisconsin to cancel classes Tuesday after confirmed case of coronavirus

Schools in Osceola, Wisconsin to cancel classes Tuesday after confirmed case of coronavirus 02:35

 The Osceola School District says schools will be closed Tuesday over coronavirus concerns.

