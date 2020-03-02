Global  

Shooting at Hamilton bar leaves one dead, three injured

CP24 Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
One person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a bar in Hamilton early Sunday morning.
News video: At least one dead, five wounded in California shooting

At least one dead, five wounded in California shooting 00:49

 At least one person was killed and five others injured after a shooting at an outdoor party in Tulare, California late Wednesday night, according to local television station KGPE.

Milwaukee bar fight shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A shooting that erupted during a bar fight in Milwaukee early Sunday has killed one man and injured three others, police said. Police said the...
Seattle Times

Two dead, two in hospital after shooting at Hamilton bar

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a bar in Hamilton early Sunday morning.
CTV News

