Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock today

CP24 Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
A cruise ship that's been floating off the coast of California for days amid coronavirus concerns is set to dock in Oakland today, setting the stage for Ottawa to bring the 237 Canadians aboard the Grand Princess back home.
News video: Cruise Ship Held Outside Golden Gate Awaiting Lab Results

Cruise Ship Held Outside Golden Gate Awaiting Lab Results 04:24

 Passengers on board a San Francisco-bound cruise ship are being tested for COVID-19 and the ship remains off the coast of California. Andria Borba reports. (3-5-20)

Regal Princess cruise ship docks at Florida port after crew members test negative for coronavirus [Video]Regal Princess cruise ship docks at Florida port after crew members test negative for coronavirus

The Regal Princess cruise ship pulled into a Florida port Sunday night after awaiting coronavirus results for two crew members. Story: https://wfts.tv/2Tz5K6S

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases [Video]Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

More than three thousand people aboard the cruise ship have been stuck onboard for days in northern California as health officials coordinate a response to multiple cases of the novel coronavirus.

Mexican official denies coronavirus victim on Mexico cruise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top epidemiologist has denied that a cruise ship passenger who died in California this week of the new coronavirus was on a ship...
What's Happening: Cruise ship tests, Prisons sanitized

As cases of the new coronavirus surpassed 100,000 worldwide, people on a cruise ship tested positive, Tokyo Olympics organizers are adjusting for the torch's...
