Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in Canada

CP24 Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A plane carrying Canadians who were on a cruise ship with a cluster of novel coronavirus cases arrived back in Canada this morning.
News video: Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland

Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland 01:28

 The Grand Princess cruise ship currently stranded off the California coast due to a coronavirus outbreak is expected to dock as early as Monday (March 9) at a port in Oakland. Gloria Tso reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers celebrate as cruise ship with coronavirus docks [Video]Passengers celebrate as cruise ship with coronavirus docks

Passengers celebrate after a cruise ship is finally allowed to dock in California. At least 21 people on board the Grand Princess have the coronavirus Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at..

Coronavirus outbreak: 'Grand Princess' cruise ship with infected passengers docks in Oakland [Video]Coronavirus outbreak: 'Grand Princess' cruise ship with infected passengers docks in Oakland

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada to repatriate passengers from virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship

Canada has secured a plane to repatriate its citizens onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that is due to dock in California after cases of the new coronavirus...
Reuters

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan advises residents over 60 to stay home

Maryland still has six confirmed cases of COVID-19 but two more people are showing symptoms and another 12 state residents are on the Grand Princess cruise ship,...
bizjournals Also reported by •SFGate

LJMW169

🐺🇨🇦Black Panther🇺🇸🌊 RT @Ez4u2say_Janis: Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in Canada. Passengers taken to Trenton base for quaran… 37 seconds ago

JimMacLachlan

Jim MacLachlan 🇨🇦🧢 RT @TorontoStar: NEW: A plane carrying Canadians who were on a cruise ship with a cluster of novel coronavirus cases arrived back in Canada… 2 minutes ago

itzelruiz1

⛄️🌨❄️⛄️🇵🇦🇨🇦 RT @CP24: Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in Canada https://t.co/Kl3Exg5OW5 https://t.co/ADQSQYAoDO 3 minutes ago

bevrobertson3

b.robertson RT @globeandmail: Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship lands at Ontario military base https://t.co/53Hr8eTwOT https://t… 5 minutes ago

Ez4u2say_Janis

Janis Sexton Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in Canada. Passengers taken to Trenton base for qu… https://t.co/UG4AwFQAmW 5 minutes ago

TorontoStar

Toronto Star NEW: A plane carrying Canadians who were on a cruise ship with a cluster of novel coronavirus cases arrived back in… https://t.co/JFb5kE7q1j 14 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in Canada | National Newswatch https://t.co/dWSuvQIn3k 22 minutes ago

Nancy_Crouse

Nancy Crouse Plane carrying Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship lands at CFB Trenton https://t.co/rsK2Mh9dmW 28 minutes ago

