Alberta Parks cuts came as 'complete shock' to Biathlon Canada Tuesday, 10 March 2020

The director of long-term athlete development with Biathlon Canada says the Alberta government's decision to stop grooming ski trails at a facility near Canmore will render the shooting range there "useless" and the decision came as a "complete shock" to his organization. 👓 View full article

