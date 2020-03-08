Global  

7 new cases of COVID-19 infection identified in B.C.

CBC.ca Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Seven more people in B.C. have tested posted for the novel coronavirus, including two health-care workers at Lynn Valley Care Centre, B.C.'s provincial health officer has announced.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Infected Count Up To 93

Coronavirus Update: Tri-State Area Infected Count Up To 93 02:15

 With the coronavirus cases in New York doubling in the last 24 hours, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency to unlock certain government powers to handle the outbreak - but testing kits remain in tight supply.

Virus closes sites around the world; stocks, oil prices sink

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Anxiety over the new coronavirus epidemic sent global stock markets and oil prices plunging Monday and caused a cascading shutdown of sites...
Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases in India climbs to 43, new cases from UP, Delhi, Jammu, Kerala

*New Delhi:* The Centre on Monday confirmed that 43 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in India so far. Four new cases of COVID-19 have...
