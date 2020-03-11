Global  

With little to say on coronavirus, Quebec's budget 'of the future' could be out of sync with the present

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
It’s a budget that is almost silent on a global outbreak and ambivalent about emission reductions. Is the Quebec government playing it cool or tone deaf to what’s happening?
