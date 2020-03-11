With little to say on coronavirus, Quebec's budget 'of the future' could be out of sync with the present Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

It’s a budget that is almost silent on a global outbreak and ambivalent about emission reductions. Is the Quebec government playing it cool or tone deaf to what’s happening? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Quebec government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget Premier François Legault defended his government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, one day after tabling a budget that is free of measures to deal with the...

CBC.ca 23 hours ago





Tweets about this