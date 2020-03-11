Global  

Premier Ford ‘in good health’ after attending conference linked to latest COVID-19 case

CP24 Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Premier Doug Ford says he is healthy with no symptoms of COVID-19 after he attended a weekend conference linked to Ontario’s latest and most puzzling novel coronavirus infection.
PM Trudeau, Ont. Premier Ford attended same mining conference as Sudbury COVID-19 case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both attended the same conference as a man who tested positive for COVID-19.
CTV News

The Latest: China's Wuhan records just 1 new virus case

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 182,000 people and killed more than 7,100. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

