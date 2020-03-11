WestJet freezes hiring, discretionary spending as coronavirus curbs air travel



Recent related videos from verified sources Europeans Jam American Airports, Trying To Get Home



European travelers are making a mad dash for home — a situation created by the quick rollout of the Trump administration’s travel ban. According to Politico, the crowding at air terminals has been.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe



Airlines are capping airfare fees as Americans scramble to return to the U.S. after President Trump announced the travel ban from Europe amid coronavirus fears. American Airlines says travelers will.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:28 Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. airports expect to lose at least $3.7 billion as coronavirus cuts air travel Major U.S. airports told the White House on Thursday they were bracing for massive losses because of the falloff in travel demand due to the coronavirus...

Reuters 4 days ago



German state to stop air travel: spokesman The southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg will halt air travel in coming days due to the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Monday.

Reuters 11 hours ago



