Quebec government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget

Premier François Legault defended his government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, one day after tabling a budget that is free of measures to deal with the outbreak and forecasts it will have little impact on Quebec's economic growth.

