Eric Martel leaving Hydro-Quebec to become president, CEO of Bombardier
Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Bombardier Inc. is replacing chief executive Alain Bellemare as it moves ahead with its new focus on business jets.
Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare to step downCanada's Bombardier Inc said late Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare would step down and be replaced by former company executive and Hydro-Quebec...
Reuters
