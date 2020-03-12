Global  

Canada grapples with Trump's ban on travel from Europe amid border questions

CP24 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Trudeau government, provincial premiers and Canadian business leaders awoke Thursday morning to address the fallout for Canada of President Donald Trump's decision to slam America's door shut to most foreign nationals who were recently in Europe.
Credit: ABC Action News
News video: Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat

Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat 01:23

 Amid growing public anxiety over the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced an extraordinary ban on travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days and called for a series of stimulus measures to blunt the economic side effects of the virus. Story: https://wfts.tv/38IGwHI

'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order [Video]'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order

Bleary-eyed and stressed, travellers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10

SFO Impacted By Coronavirus As Trump Enacts Travel Ban On Europe Flights [Video]SFO Impacted By Coronavirus As Trump Enacts Travel Ban On Europe Flights

Many ticket counters at San Francisco International Airport were empty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump unilaterally banned most travel from Europe for 30..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:48


Trump ban on travel from Europe escalates pain for airlines

President Donald Trump's decision Wednesday to impose a 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the United States is the latest stunning setback for an airline...
SeattlePI.com

Trump ban on travel from Europe escalates pain for airlines

President Trump is banning Europeans from entering the United States for 30 days in a bid to slow down the spread of the coronavirus
Newsday


