US judge orders Chelsea Manning freed

SBS Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A US judge has ordered WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning, who was jailed for refusing to testify in a case, be released because the grand jury had concluded.
News video: Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail 01:16

 Manning was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison [Video]Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison

Reuters reports former US Army soldier and intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is to be released from prison. Manning was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison [Video]Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison

Chelsea Manning is to be released from jail.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published


Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From JailWatch VideoA federal judge has ordered that Chelsea Manning be immediately released from jail and said her testimony is no longer needed. She was scheduled to...
Newsy

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning released from jail after being incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand...
Seattle Times


drlups

Lupita Almonte RT @thehill: JUST IN: Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from jail https://t.co/orvzPCq9nd https://t.co/TSI0e6uKDs 20 seconds ago

chiccomarx

chipsNFishyAndNoConfidenceInGovmnt RT @LouiseBeaston: Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from jail in Virginia https://t.co/lAV2Hbzhnn 20 seconds ago

Hatfield76215J

John Hatfield RT @FawnMacMT: Attempted Suicide Yesterday ~ Released From Jail Today ~ WTH ~ Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail https://t.c… 22 seconds ago

Brendag38323989

#TRUMPWINS4USA ❌ Trump 2020 RT @jsolomonReports: Chelsea Manning ordered freed from jail in WikiLeaks case after suicide attempt https://t.co/sPzOHPXk86 57 seconds ago

UestionY

RIP 3/10/2020 RT @pushforward40: So if you're in jail you can attempt suicide & a judge will order you to be released the next day? Only if you're a Demo… 2 minutes ago

chalambar

💧 Wayne Suffield RT @elliemail: Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from jail in Virginia https://t.co/1uC6PLfCzn 2 minutes ago

TDIAct

Josh Anderson RT @LatestAnonNews: Judge orders Chelsea Manning to be released https://t.co/HYw2NpR88u Manning's testimony in a WikiLeaks investigation is… 2 minutes ago

Mitch20015

Mitch✌️☮️🇬🇧 ➡️ 🌺🧢 RT @BBCBreaking: US judge orders release of ex-intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, held for refusing to testify in Wikileaks probe https:… 2 minutes ago

