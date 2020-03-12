Global  

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Prime Minister's Office said late Thursday, saying she will remain in isolation.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the news comes after Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, got..

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone into self-isolation following the news his wife, Sophie, is undergoing a test for COVID-19.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie, tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

Canadian government officials announced Thursday night that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said.
