MPs consider whether to suspend Parliament due to COVID-19

CP24 Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Parliamentarians will consider today whether to take the unprecedented move of suspending Parliament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
News video: ‘Consider curtailing Parliament session’: Harsimrat Kaur Badal on coronavirus

‘Consider curtailing Parliament session’: Harsimrat Kaur Badal on coronavirus 03:05

 As coronavirus continues to spread across India, Union Minister Harsimrat Jaur Badal has urged the government to consider curtailing the ongoing session of Parliament. She argued that the Parliament witnesses a large of MPs from across the country and people sit in very close proximity to each other...

How could the COVID-19 pandemic impact Parliament Hill?

With the COVID-19 virus now declared a global pandemic, questions are swirling around how the novel coronavirus could change the way things run on Parliament...
CTV News

Zimbabwe: MPs Demand Sanitisers in Parliament for COVID-19 Prevention

[New Zimbabwe] Zimbabwe's MPs have demanded sanitisers which will help protect them from possible contracting and spreading of the coronavirus among themselves...
allAfrica.com


ticklemeblue_xo

Erika RT @CP24: MPs consider whether to suspend Parliament due to COVID-19

CP24

CP24 MPs consider whether to suspend Parliament due to COVID-19

