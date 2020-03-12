Global  

Coronavirus: Here's what's happening in Canada and around the world

CBC.ca Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak to provincial, territorial and Indigenous leaders today about COVID-19 — but he'll do it from self-isolation, as his wife is among the almost 160 Canadians who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Here's a look at what's happening with COVID-19 in Canada and around the world Friday.
Kuwait- Coronavirus continues spreading around world

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- The coronavirus (COVID-19) continued spreading around the world on Friday, as the numb...
MENAFN.com

What the decision to call the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic means for Canada and the world

The World Health Organization’s decision to classify the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic has implications for every country in the world, but experts say...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS News

