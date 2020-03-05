Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > City, inside workers reach tentative agreement

City, inside workers reach tentative agreement

CP24 Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The city of Toronto and the union representing its more than 20,000 inside workers have reached a tentative agreement, averting a potential work stoppage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Safeway, union employees reach tentative deal hours before strike vote

Union employees of Safeway and the grocery chain have reached a tentative labor agreement that could avert a strike, the union said Thursday.  The deal was...
bizjournals

March break camps would be cancelled in event of inside workers' strike

March Break camps will be cancelled and city-operated child care centres will be shuttered in the event of a work stoppage involving the city’s inside...
CP24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.