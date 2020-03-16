Goodlife Fitness makes 'difficult but important decision' to close all clubs amid COVID-19 outbreak Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The biggest gym chain in Canada has decided to close all of its locations amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak that has dramatically altered daily life. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mike Shaw RT @CP24: Goodlife Fitness makes 'difficult but important decision' to close all clubs amid COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/xDLY81hw2Q https… 7 minutes ago nettrank Goodlife Fitness makes ‘difficult but important decision’ to close all clubs amid COVID-19 outbreak… https://t.co/LNNsErhmDu 10 minutes ago CP24 Goodlife Fitness makes 'difficult but important decision' to close all clubs amid COVID-19 outbreak… https://t.co/rHR2QoYMdU 26 minutes ago