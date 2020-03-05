Global  

Tory announces task force to help protect economy from 'devastating impact' of virus

CP24 Monday, 16 March 2020
Mayor John Tory has launched a special task force in response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak that he says is having a “devastating impact” on the city’s economy.
