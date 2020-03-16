Global  

3 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C. as number of cases in province tops 100

CBC.ca Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Three more people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. in recent days, provincial officials said Monday, all of them residents at the same long-term care home in North Vancouver. 
