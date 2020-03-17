Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Canadian snowbirds told to come home as some insurers warn medical insurance will be restricted

Canadian snowbirds told to come home as some insurers warn medical insurance will be restricted

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Canadian snowbirds are being advised to return home as the COVID-19 pandemic advances in the U.S. — and access to out-of-country medical insurance comes to an end for some travellers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RBrassingtonMD

Dr. Rebecca Brassington RT @CBCPolitics: Canadian snowbirds told to come home as some insurers warn medical insurance will be restricted https://t.co/XSRlxY07SG #h… 51 seconds ago

NewsTeq

NewsTeq Canadian snowbirds told to come home as some insurers warn medical insurance will be restricted -… https://t.co/1qQkFmp2GL 3 minutes ago

CBCPolitics

CBC Politics Canadian snowbirds told to come home as some insurers warn medical insurance will be restricted… https://t.co/L1wyzLUxh1 10 minutes ago

rkn429

🏴Robbie Rotten Newell™№13 RT @CBCCanada: Canadian snowbirds told to come home as some insurers warn medical insurance will be restricted https://t.co/LwKEoFOOWC http… 25 minutes ago

JoanneSpruceC21

Joanne Spruce "Canadian snowbirds told to come home as some insurers warn medical insurance will be restricted"… https://t.co/nSbtJ7eJkG 29 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Canadian snowbirds told to come home as some insurers warn medical insurance will be restricted… https://t.co/0aHi6h4mnG 44 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/W3WgGX7rri Canadian snowbirds are being advised to return home as the COVID-19 pandemic advances in t… https://t.co/51HIXPVyg5 1 hour ago

mygoodfriendjoe

I’ve sheen your gallstone @KeithMalinak @PatUnleashed #patheads Could you ask for a caller to verify. Nephew in Myrtle Beach told me Canadian… https://t.co/5MPRevREiB 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.