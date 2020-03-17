Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park as COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen

Aldo DiCarlo UPDATED: Premier Ford to Make an Announcement at Queen's Park https://t.co/qbE8gUnrjy 8 minutes ago

Google Trends Online UPDATED: Premier Ford to Make an Announcement at Queen’s Park https://t.co/DbqMFksc76 https://t.co/USV70wOmCS 1 hour ago

Joel Klebanoff RT @jm_mcgrath: The news don't stop for the weekend: Premier Ford, ministers Elliott, Fedeli, & Phillips making an announcement tomorrow at… 16 hours ago

John Michael McGrath The news don't stop for the weekend: Premier Ford, ministers Elliott, Fedeli, & Phillips making an announcement tom… https://t.co/jhcypFMFvT 18 hours ago

Tori L. Ridgewood RT @Tina1wthautism: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now at more than 300. And at 12:30 p.m., Ontario Premier Doug #Ford, along with his… 22 hours ago

Tina Curno Fougere🇨🇦 Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now at more than 300. And at 12:30 p.m., Ontario Premier Doug #Ford, along with… https://t.co/0achUynXsQ 22 hours ago

bluejayfan78 RT @Z1035Toronto: Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce will make an announcement today amid the COVID-19 pandemic… 23 hours ago