Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park as COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen

Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park as COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen

CP24 Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this morning as the province continues to deal with the fallout from a COVID-19 outbreak that has dramatically altered daily life.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: City Firefighters Want More Saferty Procedures Put In Place Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

City Firefighters Want More Saferty Procedures Put In Place Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 02:50

 Pittsburgh firefighters want more safety measures in place amid the coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aldo_DiCarlo

Aldo DiCarlo UPDATED: Premier Ford to Make an Announcement at Queen's Park https://t.co/qbE8gUnrjy 8 minutes ago

tarun_patna

Google Trends Online UPDATED: Premier Ford to Make an Announcement at Queen’s Park https://t.co/DbqMFksc76 https://t.co/USV70wOmCS 1 hour ago

JoelKlebanoff

Joel Klebanoff RT @jm_mcgrath: The news don't stop for the weekend: Premier Ford, ministers Elliott, Fedeli, & Phillips making an announcement tomorrow at… 16 hours ago

jm_mcgrath

John Michael McGrath The news don't stop for the weekend: Premier Ford, ministers Elliott, Fedeli, & Phillips making an announcement tom… https://t.co/jhcypFMFvT 18 hours ago

ToriLRidgewood

Tori L. Ridgewood RT @Tina1wthautism: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now at more than 300. And at 12:30 p.m., Ontario Premier Doug #Ford, along with his… 22 hours ago

Tina1wthautism

Tina Curno Fougere🇨🇦 Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now at more than 300. And at 12:30 p.m., Ontario Premier Doug #Ford, along with… https://t.co/0achUynXsQ 22 hours ago

bluejayfan78

bluejayfan78 RT @Z1035Toronto: Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce will make an announcement today amid the COVID-19 pandemic… 23 hours ago

missrmmason

Mrs. R Couto RT @fabiani_mike: Newsroom : Premier Ford, Minister Elliott and Minister Lecce to Make an Announcement at Queen's Park https://t.co/2GRkbEj… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.