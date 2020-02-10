Shoppers Drug Mart to give seniors exclusive one-hour window to shop amid reports of panic buying

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Shoppers Drug Mart will set aside an hour each day for seniors and people living with disabilities to pick up the items they need amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to long lines and widespread reports of panic buying at some retailers. 👓 View full article



