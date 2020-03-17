Global  

'This is a serious moment in our history': Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declares public health emergency

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has declared a public health emergency to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor says polls are public health threat, health director orders them closed

Governor says polls are public health threat, health director orders them closed 02:06

 Hours after a Franklin County judge denied Gov. Mike DeWine's lawsuit to move the primary election to June 2, DeWine announced on Monday night that Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has ordered the polls closed as a public health emergency.

'This is a serious moment in our history': Alberta premier announces state of emergency

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has declared a public health emergency to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
'The situation is very serious': COVID-19 pandemic prompts Alberta to declare a state of public health emergency

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declared a public state of health emergency on Tuesday in an effort to combat the growing spread of COVID-19.
