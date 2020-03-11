Global  

Is Canada's food supply chain equipped to handle COVID-19?

CBC.ca Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Canada's top grocers say they are able to keep up with demand amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but some food producers are expressing concern over the impact the border restrictions could have on Canada's agricultural food production.
Recent related news from verified sources

‘There Is Plenty of Food in the Country’

The aisles and aisles of empty store shelves give the appearance that the United States, improbably and alarmingly, is running out of food. But the nation’s...
Seattle Times

How big grocers in Canada are preparing for COVID-19

While none of the major grocers in Canada say they plan to ration certain items, a food supply expert said he wouldn't be surprised to see the practice emerge as...
CBC.ca


