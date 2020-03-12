Trump confirms Canada-U.S. border to be closed to non-essential travel
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday as efforts across the continent to contain the widening COVID-19 pandemic continued to upend daily life in North America.
