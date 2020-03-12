Global  

Trump confirms Canada-U.S. border to be closed to non-essential travel

CP24 Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday as efforts across the continent to contain the widening COVID-19 pandemic continued to upend daily life in North America.
News video: Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering

Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering 00:32

 President Donald Trump recommended Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. The Trump administration also wants people to avoid non-essential travel, bars and restaurants. According to Business Insider, federal government guidelines aren’t mandatory. But several states and cities are...

Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel [Video]

Trump: US-Canada Border To Close For Non-Essential Travel

President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.

Foreign Office advises against all non-essential foreign travel [Video]

Foreign Office advises against all non-essential foreign travel

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said “now is not the time for finger-pointing” after Labour’s Emily Thornberry attacked US president Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak. The..

US-Canada border to close for nonessential travel to slow coronavirus spread, Trump says

The border between Canada and the U.S. is now closed for non-essential travel.
Trump's travel ban poses questions for Canada-U.S. border

U.S. President Donald Trump is slamming America's door on most foreign nationals who were recently in Europe -- a drastic step in response to an accelerating...
