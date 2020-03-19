Global  

Toyota Cambridge worker tests positive for COVID-19, plant to temporarily shut

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A worker at the Toyota Cambridge plant has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirmed. The company announced Wednesday the plant will suspend production as part of a wider closure of Toyota plants across North America.
