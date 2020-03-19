Global  

Travel restrictions at Canada, U.S. border will likely kick in Friday night: Trudeau

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he expects the new restrictive measures on non-essential travel at the border to take effect Friday night, but cautioned that both sides are still fine-tuning the agreement.
News video: US and Canada suspend non-essential travel across border

US and Canada suspend non-essential travel across border 00:57

 The United States and Canada will suspend non-essential travel between the two countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

