Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > B.C. announces 40 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 271 with 1 new death

B.C. announces 40 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 271 with 1 new death

CBC.ca Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
B.C. provincial health officer  Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 40 new coronavirus cases in B.C. on Thursday, bringing the total to 271.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
News video: 16 new Coronavirus cases; State total up to 50

16 new Coronavirus cases; State total up to 50

 The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 with 18 total cases in the coastal counties.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.