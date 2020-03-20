Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Quebec hotels tapped to take on patients, as health system braces for overload

Quebec hotels tapped to take on patients, as health system braces for overload

CBC.ca Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Quebec public health is asking hotels across the province to clear beds in anticipation of an overload of the health care system.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Mount Sinai Bans Most Hospital Visitors

Coronavirus Update: Mount Sinai Bans Most Hospital Visitors 02:34

 Hospitals are introducing strict measures to stop the spread of the  deadly coronavirus outbreak. As CBS2's Reena Roy reports, the Mount Sinai Health System is taking extra precautions starting today.

Recent related videos from verified sources

French health system under pressure as COVID-19 cases still soaring [Video]

French health system under pressure as COVID-19 cases still soaring

French health system under pressure as COVID-19 cases still soaring

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:14Published
The Serious Challenges Facing The US Health System In This Global Pandemic [Video]

The Serious Challenges Facing The US Health System In This Global Pandemic

Politico reports local officials across America are concerned about the ability of the health system to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. One challenge is the sharply limited number of ventilators..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

More Philadelphia-area hospitals placing restrictions on visitors

Two more Philadelphia-area health systems, with nearly a dozen hospitals in the region, imposed greater restrictions on hospital visitations over the weekend....
bizjournals

Phunware shares rise as its digital front door solution is recognized by AVIA

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) revealed that its digital front door mobile app has been recognized as an AVIA vetted product this month, sending shares higher. The...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScottGrondin63

Scott Grondin RT @CBCMontreal: Quebec hotels tapped to take on patients, as health system braces for overload https://t.co/lkjOLbMUOv 2 minutes ago

cliffpavlovic

Cliff Pavlovic Quebec hotels tapped to take on patients, as health system braces for overload | CBC News https://t.co/hskxQ2HvEx 3 minutes ago

Geopolitics2020

Elisabeth Vallet RT @ToulasTake: This is actually a great idea. Free up hospital beds for serious #COVID19 cases and a way for hotels (currently suffering w… 6 minutes ago

TomblinStephen

Stephen Tomblin RT @CBCCanada: Quebec hotels tapped to take on patients, as health system braces for overload https://t.co/nFyaRQQyW0 https://t.co/bQUkvDHE… 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.