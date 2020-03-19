Three Manitoba doctors are self-isolating after attending a curling bonspiel with another doctor who later tested positive for COVID-19.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Heather Loughran 3 Manitoba doctors in isolation after attending curling event with doctor who now has COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co/EpszmpLqTx 5 days ago Jodi MacKinnon RT @CBCCanada: 3 Manitoba doctors in isolation after attending curling event with doctor who now has COVID-19 https://t.co/pULjis39k0 https… 5 days ago Dr. Kent Stobart RT @DennisKendel: 3 Manitoba doctors in isolation after attending curling event with doctor who now has COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co/Eh… 5 days ago Dennis Kendel 3 Manitoba doctors in isolation after attending curling event with doctor who now has COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co/EhnRjExjmU 5 days ago Dennis Kendel RT @CBCSask: 3 Manitoba doctors in isolation after attending curling event with doctor who now has COVID-19 https://t.co/izRbQ4I9LN 5 days ago marg Brolund RT @CBCSask: UPDATE: 3 Manitoba doctors in isolation after attending curling event with doctor who now has COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co… 5 days ago Louise Dewar RT @CBCManitoba: 3 Manitoba doctors in isolation after attending curling event with doctor who now has COVID-19 https://t.co/5p0q8drO0y 5 days ago Crwe World 3 Manitoba doctors in isolation after attending curling event with doctor who now has COVID-19 https://t.co/5mtqgVM0pu 5 days ago