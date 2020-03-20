Global  

#ItsNotAboutYou: First Nations coming together for their elders amid COVID-19 pandemic

Friday, 20 March 2020
Elders at a nursing home in Wikwemikong First Nation in Ontario have messages for their families and First Nations communities about the importance of social distancing, self-isolating, and handwashing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
