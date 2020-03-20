City prepared to deal with emergencies as 'unsettled' weather arrives in Toronto: fire chief

Your eh-romantic best friend, Chai☕ @NoFunOverlord I hate us so much somehow there's a weather emergency in my city and at the same time people other p… https://t.co/mKtRjhFcJd 6 hours ago

Deek @NYCEMSwatch when is it up to EMT to not let people go to their preferred hospital if the one in their neighborhood… https://t.co/VxMZJgQpuG 1 day ago

Tracy madCatLady @sue_lees This is terribly dangerous from a paper with such wide readership. My sympathies are with city folk where… https://t.co/3I1oICH1yF 1 day ago

Gaurav Jain RT @sharmasupriya: Look at the spike of #Covid19India cases that have tested positive today. Here are some questions you can ask the autho… 2 days ago

Valerie Poirot Saturday with the wind chill, it will feel like -15 in the morning and -17 overnight. City prepared to deal with em… https://t.co/PsG49AOFMn 3 days ago