Starbucks temporarily closing most locations in Canada because of coronavirus

CBC.ca Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Starbucks is joining the growing list of companies scaling back services in Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company said in a statement late Friday that it will close most of its cafés and offer service only through delivery and drive-thrus for the next two weeks.
News video: Starbucks Closes Most U.S. Cafes

Starbucks Closes Most U.S. Cafes 00:35

 Reuters reports that most Starbucks cafes will close across north America for two weeks. On Friday, Starbucks Corp said that they'll reduce their services to drive-throughs, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Rossann Williams, president of U.S. company-operated and Canada businesses...

