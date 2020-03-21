The Northwest Territories is reporting what is believe to be the first case of COVID-19 in Canada's North.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Canoe Northwest Territories reports first #COVID-19 case in the North https://t.co/Dn0mWxjt9N 3 minutes ago 𝓚𝓮𝓹_ ᵇᵘᵗ_𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀 RT @CP24: Northwest Territories reports first case of COVID-19 in the North https://t.co/GVBUxWhLLX 8 minutes ago Jonesy206 RT @CBCAlerts: More @CBCNews: Northwest Territories reports 1st case of COVID-19, risk now rated high as borders set to close. https://t.co… 14 minutes ago Kamloops Matters Northwest Territories reports first case of COVID-19 in the North https://t.co/gxV9slKb3j 15 minutes ago NorthBelle🇨🇦🇿🇦🧼🧼🧼🧼 Northwest Territories reports first case of COVID-19 in the North https://t.co/WlWTpKGFeL 45 minutes ago CBC News Alerts More @CBCNews: Northwest Territories reports 1st case of COVID-19, risk now rated high as borders set to close. https://t.co/Yx72hPCOk1 48 minutes ago CHRIS N.W.T. reports coronavirus case, believed to be first in Canada’s North - National | https://t.co/n2FFKDMyeX https://t.co/1J0u3JHRKm 50 minutes ago Edythe Foss RT @starvancouver: Northwest Territories reports first case of COVID-19 in Canada’s North https://t.co/HEtxFyye8w 55 minutes ago