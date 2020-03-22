Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > 13 cases of COVID-19 linked to curling bonspiel attended by doctors from across western Canada

13 cases of COVID-19 linked to curling bonspiel attended by doctors from across western Canada

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The bonspiel took place in Edmonton March 11-14, starting the same day COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsmanbluesman

Reg Curren 🇨🇦 RT @CBCAlerts: 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a curling bonspiel attended by 50 to 60 doctors from across western Canad… 3 minutes ago

Raceguy1st

Larry McCaw RT @Devin_Heroux: UPDATED 13 cases of COVID-19 linked to curling bonspiel in Edmonton attended by doctors from across western Canada. Th… 5 minutes ago

GermHunterMD

Ilan Schwartz MD PhD 🔬🍄🤒 13 cases of COVID-19 linked to curling bonspiel attended by doctors from across western Canada https://t.co/3sj61kUGNe 11 minutes ago

chrishazlitt2

Christopher Hazlitt 13 cases of COVID-19 linked to curling bonspiel attended by doctors from across western Canada | CBC News https://t.co/onl1sCYOmg 14 minutes ago

ElleAndraWarner

Elle Andra-Warner RT @CBCCanada: 13 cases of COVID-19 linked to curling bonspiel attended by doctors from across western Canada https://t.co/mn9kdzzrCf https… 16 minutes ago

Shauna4Yang

Shauna Moore🧢🌊🛸#Yanggang2020#SuspendedNotEnded RT @gill_godwin: 13 cases of COVID-19 linked to curling bonspiel attended by doctors from across western Canada | CBC News https://t.co/Xwx… 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.