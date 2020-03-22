Global  

Michael Garron Hospital tells employees returning from abroad to report to work, despite new provincial guidelines

CP24 Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
A hospital in the city’s east end has informed its employees returning from abroad that it expects them to continue showing up to work so long as they are asymptomatic, a position that goes against advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health.
