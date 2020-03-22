Global  

Employee at Tim Hortons/Petro Canada in Brampton tests positive for COVID-19

CP24 Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
An employee at a Tim Hortons/Petro Canada in Brampton has tested positive for COVID-19 and Mayor Patrick Brown is urging anyone who visited the business over an 11-day period to consider self-isolating at home as a precaution.
 If you’ve recently bought a coffee in Brampton, self-isolation could be in the cards for you. It was confirmed on Sunday that an employee at a Brampton Tim Hortons/Petro Canada location has tested positive for novel coronavirus, and all customers and staff are being asked to stay at home. The Tim...

