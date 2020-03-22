Global  

Man in his 70s is Toronto's first COVID-19-related death

CP24 Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Toronto Public Health says a man in his 70s who travelled to the United Kingdom is the city’s first COVID-19 related death.
