Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

CP24 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:28 p.m. on March 22, 2020:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise 00:32

 A look at the latest figures behind the coronavirus as Uk deaths leap to 281.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KristinaGrant17

†Kristina♡ RT @CP24: There are 1472 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada https://t.co/DvfzJ3kngy 2 minutes ago

bloatedlesbian

Madge Weinstein🦪 RT @aeis17: Latest NYC Covid-19 numbers: 10,764 positive cases, 99 deaths Borough breakdown: BK: 3,154 cases Q: 3,050 M: 2,324 BX: 1,564… 3 minutes ago

GailCoastie

Gail 💦 RT @JoeABCNews: Australia's coronavirus case numbers still rising sharply .. more than 1600 now .. latest info https://t.co/TaPIO0Jpvw htt… 6 minutes ago

AtotalmessAnshu

Atotalmess https://t.co/rVKcfRmSGo Coronavirus in numbers: Latest Covid-19 cases and deaths in India and world #COVIDー19… https://t.co/Xl8c1Idc3M 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.