Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Tory says he would support governments taking further action to limit spread of COVID-19

Tory says he would support governments taking further action to limit spread of COVID-19

CP24 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Mayor John Tory says that the city is now at a “turning point” and that residents and businesses are either going to have to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines or governments are going to have to step in with new measures that reinforce “how serious this is.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dutchboy663

Willem Bijl RT @JohnTory: Tory says he would support provincial and federal governments taking further action to limit spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

BadUberX

UberX Ridepimping RT @RXGaza: Tory says he would support governments taking further action to limit spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/CuiR7eO3Nf Talk to Honda… 2 hours ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @CP24: Tory says he would support governments taking further action to limit spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/aLm9WIe4E5 https://t.co/AGt… 3 hours ago

roger94570980

roger RT @sunlorrie: Toronto Mayor John Tory, this am: "I want to make something perfectly clear. I will support any government at any level, pro… 4 hours ago

RXGaza

Rexgaza Tory says he would support governments taking further action to limit spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/CuiR7eO3Nf T… https://t.co/EorwYiRWYS 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.