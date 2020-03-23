Tory says he would support governments taking further action to limit spread of COVID-19 Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Mayor John Tory says that the city is now at a “turning point” and that residents and businesses are either going to have to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines or governments are going to have to step in with new measures that reinforce “how serious this is.” 👓 View full article

