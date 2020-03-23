Global  

Toronto declaring state of emergency over COVID-19: Tory

CP24 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Mayor John Tory says Toronto is declaring a state of emergency as the city works to try and stem the spread of COVID-19.
