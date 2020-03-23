Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > LCBO, Beer Store, cannabis retailers will remain open amid 14-day closure of all non-essential businesses

LCBO, Beer Store, cannabis retailers will remain open amid 14-day closure of all non-essential businesses

CP24 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The ministry of finance has confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the Beer Store will remain open after the Ontario premier ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses starting March 24 at midnight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published < > Embed
News video: Hobby Lobby Founder: God Told My Wife To Keep Stores Open During Pandemic

Hobby Lobby Founder: God Told My Wife To Keep Stores Open During Pandemic 00:39

 Craft chain Hobby Lobby is leaving its doors open, despite the threat of the spreading coronavirus. According to Business Insider, the news comes as more than 90 retailers across the country opt to temporarily shutter. Hobby Lobby founder David Green tweeted to employees that his decision to stay...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Opt1mu5P

opt1mu5-pr1m3 RT @CP24: LCBO, Beer Store, cannabis retailers will remain open amid 14-day closure of all non-essential businesses https://t.co/ploL4xdEGv… 23 seconds ago

JulieMDPanneton

Julie Panneton @Limbictweets @Travisdhanraj @globalnews Same with me. At least, restrict retail hours to 3h a day. LCBO, Beer Stor… https://t.co/ZsCc0uE2mz 46 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.