LCBO, Beer Store, cannabis retailers will remain open amid 14-day closure of all non-essential businesses

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The ministry of finance has confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the Beer Store will remain open after the Ontario premier ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses starting March 24 at midnight. 👓 View full article



