Schlatter found guilty of first-degree murder in death of Tess Richey

CP24 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey just hours after meeting her in November 2017 has been found guilty of first-degree murder in her death.
