Veterinarians offer ventilators as they fight to be declared essential service

CP24 Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Canada's veterinarians said Monday they're willing to join in the nationwide efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic even as they fight to ensure they're allowed to keep providing care to the country's animals.
