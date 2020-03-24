Veterinarians offer ventilators as they fight to be declared essential service Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Canada's veterinarians said Monday they're willing to join in the nationwide efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic even as they fight to ensure they're allowed to keep providing care to the country's animals. 👓 View full article

