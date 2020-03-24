Global  

Ontario releases list of essential workplaces that can remain open amid COVID-19 outbreak

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Workplaces that have been deemed "non-essential" or "at-risk" have until the end of Tuesday to close up shop. The official deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. Ontario Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential stores and services in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
