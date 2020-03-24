Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus

Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Ontario's official numbers for positive COVID-19 tests fall short of capturing the true extent of the coronavirus' spread, according to infectious disease experts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Canada's Ontario premier orders closure of all non-essential businesses to slow spread of coronavirus

Canada's Ontario premier orders closure of all non-essential businesses to slow spread of coronavirus 03:56

 Ontario's Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday (March 23) the closure of non-essential businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus. Ford tweeted: "Today I announced the mandatory closure of all non-essential workplaces to slow the spread of COVID-19. These measures will come into effect on Tues...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KlaatuNectarine

Klaatu "Lt Col Vindman fangirl" Nectarine RT @alandrummond2: Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus | CBC News https://t.co/lOsGvQR3iI 58 seconds ago

johnadams51677

John Adams Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus https://t.co/RblREsYp3S. https://t.co/R9YxFnJ56o 6 minutes ago

NatashaCBC_RC

Natasha MacDonald-Dupuis Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus | CBC News https://t.co/ha4IVn1DFf 9 minutes ago

marc_sorit

Marc Richard Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus | CBC News https://t.co/MSTU7WGXjY 43 minutes ago

phyllae53

Deb Howitt RT @CBCOttawa: Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus https://t.co/ZetZ3v2vU9 #ottnews #ottawa https://t.co/… 52 minutes ago

rich1299

Rich Reist Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus https://t.co/MIvthG9lI8 1 hour ago

alandrummond2

alan drummond Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus | CBC News https://t.co/lOsGvQR3iI 1 hour ago

_H_Kaur_

Ms. H. Kaur RT @CBCCanada: Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus https://t.co/PfKMF6M2PU https://t.co/doQA62mp9q 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.