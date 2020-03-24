Why Ontario's COVID-19 testing underestimates the spread of the virus

7 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Canada's Ontario premier orders closure of all non-essential businesses to slow spread of coronavirus 03:56 Ontario's Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday (March 23) the closure of non-essential businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus. Ford tweeted: "Today I announced the mandatory closure of all non-essential workplaces to slow the spread of COVID-19. These measures will come into effect on Tues...