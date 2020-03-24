Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Tuesday

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Tuesday

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
A small number of MPs will be back in Ottawa today, a day after provincial governments in Ontario and Quebec issued orders calling for the closure of non-essential businesses, saying the measures are needed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here's a look at what's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus 03:03

 The World Health Organisation has reiterated pleas for people to stay at home to help tackle the spread of coronavirus, as the number of cases has surpassed 380,000 worldwide. This comes as the UK enforces strict limits on leaving homes, South Africa goes into a 21-day lockdown, and stocks continue...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.