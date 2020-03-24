Air Canada strikes deal with union to furlough up to 600 pilots Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Air Canada has reached an agreement with its pilots association that would allow the airline to furlough up to 600 pilots, according to a letter from the union reviewed by Reuters showed on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this